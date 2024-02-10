 Skip to content

Goblin Lord wants me to become a Virgin Wizard by Managing The Brothel!? update for 10 February 2024

New update - 0.096

Build 13407765

Hello everyone!

I hope the new year is going great for you and that you will enjoy this small update that I have prepared :)

Here is what's new:

  • Cells description and info on how they affect the slaves
  • Baby sitter's sight upgrade. Purchasing this upgrade will allow you to view the details about the child's growth when right clicking on them.
  • Inputs bindings
  • Character rename feature (right click on slave and use the new button in top right)
  • Fixed a bug with the secret character's event trigger. One of the new secret characters had an issue where it was not triggered properly, but it should now.
  • Fixed cell building issue, which allowed to build a cell on top of another.
  • Goblin's child skin color should now be correct.
  • Changed Centre hall layout a bit. This should allow for a better view on the new slaves received.
  • Changes to the Growth room connections. It should be possible to connect it to a Slaves cage; this connection will send fully grown slaves over to the cage. Also, if connected to a delivery room, the female slave who is no longer pregnant should also be moved to the growth room.
  • Slight change to the disease chances. The RNG for the disease to appear should now be triggered only after a certain amount of the dirt on the slave.
  • Bug fixes for the bridges connections. Connection buttons should now appear correctly after loading a save, and destroying the connection and attempting the reconnection should also be fixed.

Thank you for reading and have a great day!

Changed files in this update

