New update - 0.096

Hello everyone!

I hope the new year is going great for you and that you will enjoy this small update that I have prepared :)

Here is what's new:

Cells description and info on how they affect the slaves

Baby sitter's sight upgrade. Purchasing this upgrade will allow you to view the details about the child's growth when right clicking on them.

Inputs bindings

Character rename feature (right click on slave and use the new button in top right)

Fixed a bug with the secret character's event trigger. One of the new secret characters had an issue where it was not triggered properly, but it should now.

Fixed cell building issue, which allowed to build a cell on top of another.

Goblin's child skin color should now be correct.

Changed Centre hall layout a bit. This should allow for a better view on the new slaves received.

Changes to the Growth room connections. It should be possible to connect it to a Slaves cage; this connection will send fully grown slaves over to the cage. Also, if connected to a delivery room, the female slave who is no longer pregnant should also be moved to the growth room.

Slight change to the disease chances. The RNG for the disease to appear should now be triggered only after a certain amount of the dirt on the slave.

Bug fixes for the bridges connections. Connection buttons should now appear correctly after loading a save, and destroying the connection and attempting the reconnection should also be fixed.

Thank you for reading and have a great day!