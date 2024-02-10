New update - 0.096

Hello everyone!
I hope the new year is going great for you and that you will enjoy this small update that I have prepared :)
Here is what's new:
- Cells description and info on how they affect the slaves
- Baby sitter's sight upgrade. Purchasing this upgrade will allow you to view the details about the child's growth when right clicking on them.
- Inputs bindings
- Character rename feature (right click on slave and use the new button in top right)
- Fixed a bug with the secret character's event trigger. One of the new secret characters had an issue where it was not triggered properly, but it should now.
- Fixed cell building issue, which allowed to build a cell on top of another.
- Goblin's child skin color should now be correct.
- Changed Centre hall layout a bit. This should allow for a better view on the new slaves received.
- Changes to the Growth room connections. It should be possible to connect it to a Slaves cage; this connection will send fully grown slaves over to the cage. Also, if connected to a delivery room, the female slave who is no longer pregnant should also be moved to the growth room.
- Slight change to the disease chances. The RNG for the disease to appear should now be triggered only after a certain amount of the dirt on the slave.
- Bug fixes for the bridges connections. Connection buttons should now appear correctly after loading a save, and destroying the connection and attempting the reconnection should also be fixed.
Thank you for reading and have a great day!
Changed files in this update