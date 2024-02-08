PATCH 1.13.3.0 — LIST OF CHANGES

Patch 1.13.3.0 for Atomic Heart is rolled out and now available on Steam. See the list of changes for this update below:
MAIN GAME:
- Fixed an issue causing players to fall under the landscape
RECOMMENDATIONS FOR SOLVING SOME ISSUES
- We cannot guarantee or support the game if the Atomic Heart game client has been modified by any third-party software. If this happens, you should uninstall this software and reinstall the game.
- If you encounter issues on Steam, first check the integrity of the game files as described here. This may solve the issues.
- Also, if you encounter any issues while playing, you can direct them here:
BUG REPORT FORM
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us.
We are monitoring it very closely and will share news in a timely manner!
Changed files in this update