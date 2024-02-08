 Skip to content

Atomic Heart update for 8 February 2024

PATCH 1.13.3.0 — LIST OF CHANGES

Patch 1.13.3.0 — Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.13.3.0 for Atomic Heart is rolled out and now available on Steam. See the list of changes for this update below:

MAIN GAME:

  • Fixed an issue causing players to fall under the landscape

RECOMMENDATIONS FOR SOLVING SOME ISSUES

  • We cannot guarantee or support the game if the Atomic Heart game client has been modified by any third-party software. If this happens, you should uninstall this software and reinstall the game.
  • If you encounter issues on Steam, first check the integrity of the game files as described here. This may solve the issues.
  • Also, if you encounter any issues while playing, you can direct them here:
    BUG REPORT FORM

Thank you for sharing your feedback with us.
We are monitoring it very closely and will share news in a timely manner!

