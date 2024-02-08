PATCH 1.13.3.0 — LIST OF CHANGES

Patch 1.13.3.0 for Atomic Heart is rolled out and now available on Steam. See the list of changes for this update below:

MAIN GAME:

Fixed an issue causing players to fall under the landscape

RECOMMENDATIONS FOR SOLVING SOME ISSUES

We cannot guarantee or support the game if the Atomic Heart game client has been modified by any third-party software. If this happens, you should uninstall this software and reinstall the game.

If you encounter issues on Steam, first check the integrity of the game files as described here . This may solve the issues.

. This may solve the issues. Also, if you encounter any issues while playing, you can direct them here:

BUG REPORT FORM

Thank you for sharing your feedback with us.

We are monitoring it very closely and will share news in a timely manner!