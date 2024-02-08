Release 1.1.0

We're releasing our first large map-fix update and two new lanugages contributed by the community.
Localization
- Added Russian localization
- Added French localization
UI
- Fixed wrong map loading when pressing Play on a non-completed chapter
- Fixed 11th, 12th and 13th date numbers being called 11st 12nd and 13rd in save ui
Map Changes
sp_a1_catapult_intro
- Fixed areaportal not opening if the player jumped back to the safety panels instead of flinging back
- Added clip overlooking BTS section to prevent players from escaping
- Added a kill trigger for the cube so it wouldn't land down in the BTS section
sp_a1_final_test
- Fixed framework that had no collisions
- Added clip to the underside of the piston elevator in the First Chamber to prevent cubes from being crushed
- Added red lamp in Chamber 09 as a source of light near cube dropper
sp_a1_bts_wind_2
- Added clips to cube delivery tube to prevent it from getting flung and stuck if hit by a bomb
sp_a1_bts_chambers
- Added clips to the exit catwalk stairs to prevent players from jumping over the handrails
- Added missing triple_wallpipe corner model
sp_a2_outside
- Extended railing clips near broken chamber to prevent players from escaping the intended path
- Fixed bug that would let the cube phase through the grating when the autoportal was open in Chamber 12
- Allowed the cube to respawn from the cube dropper in Chamber 12 if the cube is fizzled
sp_a2_fling_intro
- Added escape path for if the player got behind the yellow debris prop in the first room
- Added grating to convey that there is nothing of interest down the narrow path behind the yellow debris prop
sp_a2_paints
- Added clip to prevent players from escaping the chamber near the cube spawner
sp_a2_speed_gel
- Added grate and clip above angled panel
- Extended clip to prevent players from escaping the chamber via an underfloor passage
- Added grating near gel dropper to prevent players from accidentally falling to their deaths
sp_a2_full_portalgun
- Extended kill trigger in BTS section
sp_a2_playground
- Moved the vactubes in the drained goo pit over a little bit to prevent players from getting stuck
- Fixed bug that would let cubes phase through the grating if a portal was nearby
sp_a2_end
- Fixed a skip in Power Chamber 02 by replacing the top-half of the white wall near the exit button with black walls
sp_a3_preintro
- Fixed visible nodraw
- Extended goo all the way to the cavern wall
sp_a3_vactube_intro
- Fixed turrets glitching out after reloading saves
sp_a3_labs
- Fixed some minor bugs
- Fixed Conly disappearing if you inserted her into the socket too quickly
- Added sliding door leading to the Personality Core lab from the hub to prevent players from backtracking after returning to the hub and get stuck
- Moved the printer back to be flush with the glass to prevent the player from losing the disc used to wake up Conly
sp_a3_vactube_lumber
- Fixed visible nodraw
- Added additional broken glass in the exit hallway to allow players to escape a trapping situation
sp_a3_vactube_cuberemove
- Removed geometry that looked like it could be stood on, resulting in player death
- Added autosave after arriving in the chamber from the vactube
sp_a3_climb
- Prevented the player from placing a portal behind a door prop
sp_a3_vactube_flings
- Removed concrete base to prevent players from attempting to land on it
sp_a4_schrodinger_intro
- Fixed bug that let the cubes fall through the floor when a portal was nearby
sp_a4_schrodinger_final
- Fixed visible nodraw for if any player went exploring in the ceiling
sp_a4_transition
- Added proper handrail model end at the first vertical door after escaping
- Added collision to the top Spire model to prevent players from clipping through it
menu_act3
- Fixed visible nodraw
Other
- Added demo_autorecord command
- Various stability improvements
