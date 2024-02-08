 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Portal: Revolution update for 8 February 2024

Release 1.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 13407614 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're releasing our first large map-fix update and two new lanugages contributed by the community.

Localization

  • Added Russian localization
  • Added French localization

UI

  • Fixed wrong map loading when pressing Play on a non-completed chapter
  • Fixed 11th, 12th and 13th date numbers being called 11st 12nd and 13rd in save ui

Map Changes

sp_a1_catapult_intro

  • Fixed areaportal not opening if the player jumped back to the safety panels instead of flinging back
  • Added clip overlooking BTS section to prevent players from escaping
  • Added a kill trigger for the cube so it wouldn't land down in the BTS section

sp_a1_final_test

  • Fixed framework that had no collisions
  • Added clip to the underside of the piston elevator in the First Chamber to prevent cubes from being crushed
  • Added red lamp in Chamber 09 as a source of light near cube dropper

sp_a1_bts_wind_2

  • Added clips to cube delivery tube to prevent it from getting flung and stuck if hit by a bomb

sp_a1_bts_chambers

  • Added clips to the exit catwalk stairs to prevent players from jumping over the handrails
  • Added missing triple_wallpipe corner model

sp_a2_outside

  • Extended railing clips near broken chamber to prevent players from escaping the intended path
  • Fixed bug that would let the cube phase through the grating when the autoportal was open in Chamber 12
  • Allowed the cube to respawn from the cube dropper in Chamber 12 if the cube is fizzled

sp_a2_fling_intro

  • Added escape path for if the player got behind the yellow debris prop in the first room
  • Added grating to convey that there is nothing of interest down the narrow path behind the yellow debris prop

sp_a2_paints

  • Added clip to prevent players from escaping the chamber near the cube spawner

sp_a2_speed_gel

  • Added grate and clip above angled panel
  • Extended clip to prevent players from escaping the chamber via an underfloor passage
  • Added grating near gel dropper to prevent players from accidentally falling to their deaths

sp_a2_full_portalgun

  • Extended kill trigger in BTS section

sp_a2_playground

  • Moved the vactubes in the drained goo pit over a little bit to prevent players from getting stuck
  • Fixed bug that would let cubes phase through the grating if a portal was nearby

sp_a2_end

  • Fixed a skip in Power Chamber 02 by replacing the top-half of the white wall near the exit button with black walls

sp_a3_preintro

  • Fixed visible nodraw
  • Extended goo all the way to the cavern wall

sp_a3_vactube_intro

  • Fixed turrets glitching out after reloading saves

sp_a3_labs

  • Fixed some minor bugs
  • Fixed Conly disappearing if you inserted her into the socket too quickly
  • Added sliding door leading to the Personality Core lab from the hub to prevent players from backtracking after returning to the hub and get stuck
  • Moved the printer back to be flush with the glass to prevent the player from losing the disc used to wake up Conly

sp_a3_vactube_lumber

  • Fixed visible nodraw
  • Added additional broken glass in the exit hallway to allow players to escape a trapping situation

sp_a3_vactube_cuberemove

  • Removed geometry that looked like it could be stood on, resulting in player death
  • Added autosave after arriving in the chamber from the vactube

sp_a3_climb

  • Prevented the player from placing a portal behind a door prop

sp_a3_vactube_flings

  • Removed concrete base to prevent players from attempting to land on it

sp_a4_schrodinger_intro

  • Fixed bug that let the cubes fall through the floor when a portal was nearby

sp_a4_schrodinger_final

  • Fixed visible nodraw for if any player went exploring in the ceiling

sp_a4_transition

  • Added proper handrail model end at the first vertical door after escaping
  • Added collision to the top Spire model to prevent players from clipping through it

menu_act3

  • Fixed visible nodraw

Other

  • Added demo_autorecord command
  • Various stability improvements

Changed files in this update

Portal: Revolution Game Depot 601361
  • Loading history…
Depot 601362 Depot 601362
  • Loading history…
Depot 601363 Depot 601363
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link