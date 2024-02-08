 Skip to content

Chronique des Silencieux update for 8 February 2024

Hotfix 3.7.8i

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed door effect sometimes not showing when it should be
  • Fixed interview being triggered on office exit even when in scene
  • Misc improvements

