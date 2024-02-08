Hero Update

Heroes have gone through a redesign! In place of a few hero characters with a choice of abilities, I've moved to more heroes, but each with a set of 4 fixed abilities.

This has a number of advantages:

Removes the possibility of picking a combination of abilities that don't work well together..

..and means when designing a hero I can work with a fixed set, allowing synergies to be designed

Each hero can be themed around a certain playstyle or mechanic

Easier to add more heroes - rather than 7 new abilities per hero, I now only need 3-4 (some share the LIGHT ability)

Along with this change, the HEAVY ability is now available at the start of the Crawl, and SPECIAL abilities are now unlocked as dungeons 1+2 are cleared. Couple of reasons for this - help new players by avoiding everything at once, and the difficulty ramps up with every dungeon in the Crawl, so the player isn't super overpowered. I plan to add Unlocks opening up the SPECIAL abilities earlier for more advanced play.

Heroes planned for 1.0 launch are:

Warrior

Ranger

Grenadier

Wizard

Blademaster

Eggsterminator

Ranger Unlocked!

To celebrate Steam Remote Play Together the Range will be included in the Demo and Monster Crawl:Warrior! Limited time only, so give her a try and let me know what you think on my Discord.

Other Changes

