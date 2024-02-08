Heroes have gone through a redesign! In place of a few hero characters with a choice of abilities, I've moved to more heroes, but each with a set of 4 fixed abilities.
This has a number of advantages:
- Removes the possibility of picking a combination of abilities that don't work well together..
- ..and means when designing a hero I can work with a fixed set, allowing synergies to be designed
- Each hero can be themed around a certain playstyle or mechanic
- Easier to add more heroes - rather than 7 new abilities per hero, I now only need 3-4 (some share the LIGHT ability)
Along with this change, the HEAVY ability is now available at the start of the Crawl, and SPECIAL abilities are now unlocked as dungeons 1+2 are cleared. Couple of reasons for this - help new players by avoiding everything at once, and the difficulty ramps up with every dungeon in the Crawl, so the player isn't super overpowered. I plan to add Unlocks opening up the SPECIAL abilities earlier for more advanced play.
Heroes planned for 1.0 launch are:
- Warrior
- Ranger
- Grenadier
- Wizard
- Blademaster
- Eggsterminator
Ranger Unlocked!
To celebrate Steam Remote Play Together the Range will be included in the Demo and Monster Crawl:Warrior! Limited time only, so give her a try and let me know what you think on my Discord.
Other Changes
Lots of progress recently, highlights are:
- Challenges improved with tweaked maps, new additions, UI clean up and new Relic rewards.
- Crawl screen overhauled as I finalise the design and launch content
- Player lobby updated for the new, fixed ability heroes
- New art, abilities and animations following hero update
- Trees have a small chance to spawn as apple trees
- Ranger Recall Arrows reworked, now Awaken Arrows, and much more satisfying!
- Tutorial reworked to replace first dungeon of first Crawl
- Many bugs fixes, with special thanks to Aris for bugs and suggestions
