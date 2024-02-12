0.8.6 - Tick Bite EP

We've got some very cool news for you. John Slavin of Blue Smiley is a good friend and he's giving a first look of his new EP "Tick Bite" EXCLUSIVELY in BloodDome99. The full 12:22 album is now unlockable in-game in BD99 and this week it is the ONLY place to hear the EP.

If you dig the EP (we know you will) it will be available on all music streaming on February 16th. Give it some love and check him out on Instagram

Some other small changes: