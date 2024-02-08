UPDATE 1.7.0

NEW WEAPON: SMG

The submachine gun is the first automatic weapon in the game, it is perfect for spraying down multiple targets!

SELF SCAN

You can now use the scanner on yourself by pressing the right mouse button.

I'm sure this small change will lead to some hilarious interactions.

TWO SKIN STEALERS

A second player can potentially start as a Skin Stealer, the more players there are in the match the higher the probability.

That's all for this update, in the next update I will once again expand the map with a few new areas!

I hope to see you all ingame, as always report bugs and glitches on the Steam discussions page or the official Discord server:

https://discord.gg/kn668t7hbW