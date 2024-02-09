- Fixed the issue of entering an empty scene when switching scenes.
- Restoring the philosophy of life that cannot be stopped
- Fixed trap display error
- Fixed the problem that eating something while fishing would cause the character animation to get stuck.
黄毛漂流记 update for 9 February 2024
v 1.0.6 Empty scene bug fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2535771 Depot 2535771
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update