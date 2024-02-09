 Skip to content

黄毛漂流记 update for 9 February 2024

v 1.0.6 Empty scene bug fix

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the issue of entering an empty scene when switching scenes.
  • Restoring the philosophy of life that cannot be stopped
  • Fixed trap display error
  • Fixed the problem that eating something while fishing would cause the character animation to get stuck.

