[0.4.345] Gamepad Patch Release

Controller support has arrived. Grab a controller, sit back, and enjoy a whole new way of playing Dino Trauma. You can swap between a controller (Playstation or Xbox) and keyboard & mouse at any time simply by using your desired input method. While both inputs essentially share the same UI, there are a few bespoke elements for each method that will change automatically.

Also, some improvements on visuals, more optimization are made and some minor bugs are fixed.

If you notice any issue or problems with above pls post it on steam forum or our discord. We know that it's still place to improve.





Added gamepad support (DualShock 4, DualSense, Xbox360, XboxOne).

Added UI button Glyphs + custom gamepad pointer.

Fixed issue with empty Chests.

Fixed issue with autoclosing PDA/Memo popup.

Fixed few UI & localization issues.

Fixed issue with playerprefs error.

Game stability improvements.

