Update Notes 0.1.5.0

January has been busy on our end. As announced across our various social media platforms, we were selected to present Sunrise's Order at the DemoNight event held on February 1st.

Given the significance of this live event, we had to take the time to prepare our pitch and rehearse to deliver a quality performance. Nevertheless, we still managed to find time to work on a new update.

Among the changes, you can now enjoy a more spacious inventory and new storage chests thanks to the museum bonuses. Another reason to pay special attention to it.

The calendar will become a valuable tool thanks to the new information it will provide. Questions like "What did I order earlier?" or "Have I received all my packages?" or "When do my subscriptions end?" can now be answered directly on the calendar.

Here is the list of other changes we have made to Sunrise's Order:

Added

It is now possible to view the contents of your packages using the calendar.

With the calendar, you can see the delivered packages that you have not yet collected.

The calendar now allows you to view details of ongoing subscriptions.

You can also see the expiration dates of your contracts from the calendar.

Modifications and Improvements

Changes to some museum bonuses:

At 95 points: 3 additional inventory spaces instead of 2.

At 135 points: Now offers a chest with 30 storage spaces available on Animazon!

At 155 points: Now offers a chest with 30 storage spaces available on Animazon!

The sales box now has more space.

Reduction of museum bonuses based on the quality of items.

Reduction of quality bonuses based on the farm level.

The button to add fuel has been modified as it conflicted with the button to take a ready item.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug causing animal duplication after destroying the barn or chicken coop.

In case of animal duplication, it will now be easier to get rid of them without disrupting the game (selling animals will only count as 1x).

Fixed the description of the artichoke.

Corrected a title in the skill tree.

Fixed a bug allowing items to exceed level 100.

Fixed a display bug in the museum that did not correctly show the completion status of categories.

Fixed a bug where animals would become infinitely sick and could not be cured.

Some furniture and recipes had incorrect tags and did not count towards achievements.

Fixed the shortcut to empty an item from the cart that did not always appear.

Fixed a bug where everything would visually disappear when an item was removed from the cart.

If you encounter any problems, please report them on our Discord.

