Lunar New Year has begun!

Good day, fighters!

The Old man in a white robe has appeared in WTL again, which means that the celebration of the Lunar New Year has already begun!

As before, The Old man will offer you to appease the elemental spirits, and you can receive gifts in return! The gifts are not the same as before this time - they are better! Now you can get paint cans of 5 elements: fire, metal, water, earth, and wood! These cans can be applied to weapons such as MSR-10, MSR-12, L96A1, Vepr 12, and PDW! So instead of one weapon of a certain element, as before, now you can color all high-level weapons in one element! Also, now you can trade fillers between each other at the Old man and trade them in for treats!

The event starts when the update is released and will continue through and including February 20. At the end of the event, all fillers will be removed from the game.

In addition, the following changes have been made: