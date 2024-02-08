 Skip to content

Goose Goose Duck update for 8 February 2024

v3.05 Update Notes

Build 13407371

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Updates:
  • A new Goose Shop page and UI.
  • Hoot & Seek: Added spectator slots for private games. Up to 11 players can now join private matches of Hoot & Seek as spectators.
  • Preparation for upcoming updates.
Bug Fixes
  • Detective: fixed cases of icons not showing when investigating players.
  • Pigeon: fixed cases of icons not showing when infecting players.
  • Controllers: fixed lack of ability to complete some actions with controllers (tasks, sabotages).
  • Additional minor bug fixes and optimizations.
  • Experience a bug or technical difficulty? Don’t forget to let us know by submitting in-game bug reports or filling out this form https://gagglestudios.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/requests/new

