v3.05 Update Notes

Updates:
- A new Goose Shop page and UI.
- Hoot & Seek: Added spectator slots for private games. Up to 11 players can now join private matches of Hoot & Seek as spectators.
- Preparation for upcoming updates.
Bug Fixes
- Detective: fixed cases of icons not showing when investigating players.
- Pigeon: fixed cases of icons not showing when infecting players.
- Controllers: fixed lack of ability to complete some actions with controllers (tasks, sabotages).
- Additional minor bug fixes and optimizations.
- Experience a bug or technical difficulty? Don’t forget to let us know by submitting in-game bug reports or filling out this form https://gagglestudios.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/requests/new
Changed files in this update