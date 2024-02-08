- Rewinding to 00:00 now auto-pauses
- Improved how video settings are displayed and applied
- Added 'target frame rate' option to video settings
- Fixed bug on first level where lasers weren't resetting after restarting level
- Additional minor bug fixes
Beta MAX update for 8 February 2024
Update v0.81
