Beta MAX update for 8 February 2024

Update v0.81

  • Rewinding to 00:00 now auto-pauses
  • Improved how video settings are displayed and applied
  • Added 'target frame rate' option to video settings
  • Fixed bug on first level where lasers weren't resetting after restarting level
  • Additional minor bug fixes

