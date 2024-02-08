 Skip to content

Angola '86 update for 8 February 2024

V 0.94b Terrain update (WIP)

Build 13407229

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Terrain update work in progress
  • Mouse Wheel zooming in and out of the Strategic and Tactical maps will be fixed shortly
  • Use the Map button (bottom right) in the interim
  • Fixed bug to prevent selection of destination hexes outside the unit sector

