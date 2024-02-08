- Terrain update work in progress
- Mouse Wheel zooming in and out of the Strategic and Tactical maps will be fixed shortly
- Use the Map button (bottom right) in the interim
- Fixed bug to prevent selection of destination hexes outside the unit sector
Angola '86 update for 8 February 2024
V 0.94b Terrain update (WIP)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2233151 Depot 2233151
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update