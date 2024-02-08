 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Run and Retry update for 8 February 2024

Patch 1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 13407184 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

Here they are :

-Stabilized the game to reduce crash
-Fix Slowmotion bug
-Fix Mine bug

Good luck breaking records

Little Crows Studio

Changed files in this update

Depot 2709871 Depot 2709871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link