Mikoverse Playtest update for 8 February 2024

Post Initial Stress Test Update

Build 13407133 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks everyone helping us test this app in its current state, and more thanks to those helping the onboarding of others. We've learned some things.

IN THIS BUILD, THERE IS AN ABILITY TO BUY A CURRENCY THAT CURRENTLY HAS NO MECHANISM TO SPEND. THE STORE IS IN PROGRESS.

  • Beginning of money signaling from stripe
  • Improvements to the "worlds all loading at origin" problem
  • Improvements to handling of Twitch events
  • Improvements to account based activities (more info later)
  • Minor improvements to UI
  • Fixes to AutoDOF
  • Initial StretchSense glove support
  • Background work on new labyrinth map, soon

