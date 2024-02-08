 Skip to content

Medieval Dynasty update for 8 February 2024

Patch 2.0.1.7 on the Test Branch

Patch 2.0.1.7 on the Test Branch

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changelog - Patch 2.0.1.7
Added
  • New anti-aliasing - Temporal Anti-Aliasing Upsampling (TAAU)
  • Possibility to select the anti-aliasing method in the game options (Off, FXAA, TAA, TAAU)
  • Current coins value for buyer and seller in transfer window
  • Visibility of npc's age and mood in inspector mode
  • Players can deal shock damage and knock others down
Fixed
  • Inhabitants consume items containing water contrary to the order displayed
  • If player completes quest while on horse then the player may not recieve technology points for that quest
  • On loading the saved game player will once be again assigned to parents (if they are still alive) which results in living in two homes at once
  • Case where client could get stuck in the dialogue if he had high latency and was starting and ending dialogue with npc rapidly
Updated
  • Visual improvements to windows for crafting, dropping, transferring, buying and selling items
  • Fog tweaks
  • Raw mushrooms are more poisonous
  • Quark and Egg provide less food
  • Raw fishes effects changed
  • Milk and Soured milk provide less water
  • Salty sticks effect is weaker
  • Salty Pretzel effect last shorter
  • System for detecting additional npc's information in inspector mode
  • Freshness now decreases in chests slower to match decomposition rate of food storage
  • Characters ragdoll - synchronization, smoother transitions, influence of hit force, tweaks

