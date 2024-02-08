 Skip to content

Train Sim World® 4 update for 8 February 2024

Festival of Rail Just Got Better - More Discounts & Offers!

8th – 12th February 2024
  • Train Sim World 4 Standard, Deluxe and Special editions now 70% off!
  • Peninsula Corridor is 'Free to Keep' on Steam until February 12th 18:00 UTC.
  • More Add-ons join the sales, including** Linke Rheinstrecke at a massive 90% off!
Peninsula Corridor – Free to Keep on Steam!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2375893/Train_Sim_World_4_Compatible_Peninsula_Corridor_San_Francisco__San_Jose_Route_AddOn/

Fans of American passenger haulage through the state of California can pick up Peninsula Corridor: San Francisco - San Jose completely free from now until 10am PT on 12th February. This Train Sim World Compatible route Add-on, utilising the mighty F40PH-2CAT and ubiquitous GP38-2 diesel locomotives, will be available to pick up for players that own Train Sim World 2, Train Sim World 3 or Train Sim World 4.

If you enjoy the route and want to add more services to the Caltrain timetable, then both the MP15DC Diesel Switcher and MP36PH-3C Baby Bullet loco Add-ons are on sale at 60% off.

There’s even a handy Twin Pack available to pick both discounted loco Add-ons up at once.

Festival of Rail Livestream Schedule

From 8th – 12th February we have a packed schedule of streaming content on Train Sim World and Train Simulator Classic across YouTube and Twitch, including from some our Ambassadors like The British Ace, MegaSim and TrainSimulatorDriver. The DTG Team will also be showcasing route and locomotives from Train Sim World 4 and Add-on content.

Make sure you’re following us on socials to get the latest news of when streams are going live!

Dovetail Direct: Spring 2024 – Sunday 11th February 2024

To conclude our Festival of Rail event this year we have a Dovetail Direct on Sunday 11th February at 19:00 UTC, which will show more details on revealed teasers as well as announce new content coming for:

  • Train Sim World 4
  • Train Simulator Classic
  • City Transport Simulator: Trams
  • CATAN – Console Edition

This will replace our monthly Roadmap update.

Make sure you set a reminder for when the event goes live to get the latest news!

Find out more about Train Sim World 4 by following @trainsimworld on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok.

