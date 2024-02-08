 Skip to content

Septaroad Voyager update for 8 February 2024

Patch Notes 8 February 2024

Patch Notes 8 February 2024

Changed location of saved games. This will help prevent messes if multiple accounts log into the same device. Also, 32-bit and 64-bit executables now save in the same location and their games will be accessible from a 32-bit or 64-bit executable on another device. The game will automatically copy your saved files to the new save location. You will need to play one more time on the device containing your most recent saved games in order for the saved game files to reach the cloud and your other devices.

