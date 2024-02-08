Changed location of saved games. This will help prevent messes if multiple accounts log into the same device. Also, 32-bit and 64-bit executables now save in the same location and their games will be accessible from a 32-bit or 64-bit executable on another device. The game will automatically copy your saved files to the new save location. You will need to play one more time on the device containing your most recent saved games in order for the saved game files to reach the cloud and your other devices.
Septaroad Voyager update for 8 February 2024
Patch Notes 8 February 2024
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2091621 Depot 2091621
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update