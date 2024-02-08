More updates!

I managed to fix the spazzy healthbar bug entirely and I also , like i said in the comments on the last anouncement, rebalanced mass sacrificer again to bring back its tension!

Changes:

-Fixed the cause of the other healthbar spazzing out issue, which might also lead to the game being more performant aswell!

-Cult AI is now compelled to make more hideouts so it doesnt feel as stupid

-Fixed major bug with grex tenebris/any time cults spawned next to wildlife that broke the game completely and hardlocked the game

-Fixed bug where sometimes units healthbar would just turn permanently filled with green which made it hard to see what their health actually was

-More rebalancing to the Mass Sacrifice Ability, it no longer destroys control points and only captures 33% of them.