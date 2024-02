After a long, long time as a mere Playtest, Tire Friend has graduated to a feature-complete Early Access release! There are menus and save games and everything!

There's still a lot of work to be done, and that's where you come in. Give it a shot and tell me what you think. You can expect some pretty rapid updates, with new levels, refinements, polish, tweaks, bug fixes, and story.

Tire Friend is still free now, so check it out and lose literally nothing!