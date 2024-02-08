 Skip to content

Archmage Rises update for 8 February 2024

Build 0.2.103b is now live!

Build 13406836

Patchnotes via Steam Community

FIXED:

  • Fixed more bugs relating to black screens during combat

IMPROVED:

  • Updated Combat Tooltips to account for increased damage from WeaponSkills.
  • Updated Stun Chance to account for WeaponSkill Stat.

