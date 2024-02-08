WAIDH v.0.155 (13406787) - Thursday, 08/02/2024 ~18:15 GMT
Changes in this version:
- Fixed missing animation and function for Metal Axe and Metal Pickaxe.
- Added Durability displaying to Item Info UI.
- Added more essential character action sounds for both character gender.
- Added actual Coordinate displaying to Signal Finder screen.
- Fixed the Notification when the actual tool in hand breaks or run out of battery.
Changed files in this update