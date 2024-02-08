 Skip to content

WAIDH update for 8 February 2024

WAIDH v.0.155

Last edited by Wendy

WAIDH v.0.155 (13406787) - Thursday, 08/02/2024 ~18:15 GMT

Changes in this version:

  • Fixed missing animation and function for Metal Axe and Metal Pickaxe.
  • Added Durability displaying to Item Info UI.
  • Added more essential character action sounds for both character gender.
  • Added actual Coordinate displaying to Signal Finder screen.
  • Fixed the Notification when the actual tool in hand breaks or run out of battery.

