Purrfect Apawcalypse: Love at Furst Bite update for 8 February 2024

Achievement Bug Fixed

Share · View all patches · Build 13406563 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

hello hello, sorry for the wait and thank you for your patience. there were issues getting steam achievements in the game but it should be fixed now. the achievements you met the criteria for before might be auto-unlocked upon booting up the game. thank you to those who let me know, hope y'all have an awesome day! :D

Changed files in this update

Purrfect Apawcalypse: Love at Furst Bite Content Depot 1532511
  • Loading history…
