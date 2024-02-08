hello hello, sorry for the wait and thank you for your patience. there were issues getting steam achievements in the game but it should be fixed now. the achievements you met the criteria for before might be auto-unlocked upon booting up the game. thank you to those who let me know, hope y'all have an awesome day! :D
Purrfect Apawcalypse: Love at Furst Bite update for 8 February 2024
Achievement Bug Fixed
Patchnotes via Steam Community
