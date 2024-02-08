Announcing Zoom Player v19 beta 3

Change List from v19 beta 2:

You can now use libVLC to cast the playing video to supported ChromeCast devices. All you need to do is open "Adv. Options / Playback / libVLC" and scan for the ChromeCast device. Any content played through the libVLC engine will now display on the selected device. Please consider that it can take a few seconds longer to open media files for casting.

MPC-VR can now be selected as a Video Renderer for media playback. It is not fully supported (subtitles, pixel-shaders and other unique features for the video renderer will not work presently.