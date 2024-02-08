Announcing Zoom Player v19 beta 3

Change List from v19 beta 2:
-
You can now use libVLC to cast the playing video to supported ChromeCast devices. All you need to do is open "Adv. Options / Playback / libVLC" and scan for the ChromeCast device. Any content played through the libVLC engine will now display on the selected device. Please consider that it can take a few seconds longer to open media files for casting.
-
MPC-VR can now be selected as a Video Renderer for media playback. It is not fully supported (subtitles, pixel-shaders and other unique features for the video renderer will not work presently.
-
New Setting (Adv. Options / Playback / Control) that allows you to rollback the current play position when resuming playback from the Pause state. This feature is useful if you have an external receiver that requires a few seconds to restore the audio when playback resumes.
-
If you previously used as Custom Video Renderer for media playback, you must re-select the custom option (Adv. Options / Playback / Video).
-
Using the Next/Previous Track features now ensures the newly loaded track is visible in the playlist editor.
-
Cleaned up some dialogs that had elements that were too close together, especially under Windows 11.
-
Scraping TheMusicDB should work once again.
-
When Zoom Player's DSP filter is unable to connect to the audio renderer, the DSP filter is now removed so Smart Play will not fail (fallback to Microsoft's method of choosing components can be unstable), increasing overall stability for badly authored media files.
-
Fixed a bug that caused the media library background image to be overlaid twice with a slight offset, slowing down opening a folder in the media library a little bit and causing visual ghosting effects (was really hard to see with the default background image).
To opt in for beta access, right click Zoom Player in Steam and choose properties. Go to the betas section and type the following code:
ZoomPlayerBeta
You will be granted access to the latest beta. You might need to close and reopen Steam to see the changes.
