🖤Melanistic Anky Giveaway Two: The Sequel 🖤

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Our little Parsnip 🥕 has a randomly generated number in their sealed envelope... 💌 Will this number match the number of hours YOU have played Paleo Pines? 🎮

Entry details below! 👇

🍋Easy peasy this time!

To enter:

Make sure you're following us on our Steam page. 🦖

Leave a comment in the discussion of this post with the number of hours you've played Paleo Pines!

Your play time can be from the demo or the full release, and it's okay to estimate!

The winner will be the person closest to, but not above the number in Parsnip's envelope.

If multiple people enter with the correct number, they'll all go into a finalist pool with one person randomly selected from there

Ends February 12th at 5PM GMT

Entry requirements may vary across channels 💪

We are expecting those scammers to be out in force again, so please be aware that we will publicly announce the winner next Tuesday. We won't ever ask for your card details in our giveaways!

Psst: if you've made it this far down, it's worth knowing that our Carrot Ankys are still available to order on Makeship!

Questions and Answers!