Weekend Events: Ships permits and Martinique, February 9th-12th

Captains,
Two loot events will run from daily maintenance on February 9th until daily maintenance on February 12th:
Martinique Event
- Martinique 5 modules are available in the Admiralty, they can be exchanged for Broad Pennants that occasionally drop from 5th rates and higher
- Broad pennant will drop from military NPC ships
Drop amount for ships permits will be doubled until daily maintenance on February 12th
Spotlight image by Cornelius Escoso from the February 2022 screenshot competition.
Changed files in this update