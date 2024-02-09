Weekend Events: Ships permits and Martinique, February 9th-12th

Share · View all patches · Build 13406366 · Last edited 9 February 2024 – 11:09:03 UTC by Wendy

Captains,

Two loot events will run from daily maintenance on February 9th until daily maintenance on February 12th:

Martinique Event

Martinique 5 modules are available in the Admiralty, they can be exchanged for Broad Pennants that occasionally drop from 5th rates and higher

Broad pennant will drop from military NPC ships

Drop amount for ships permits will be doubled until daily maintenance on February 12th

Spotlight image by Cornelius Escoso from the February 2022 screenshot competition.