This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Get familiar with the different system and gameplay mechanics of TEKKEN™8 with our starter guides, and feature focus articles.



Click on the link to learn everything!

Get to know the fighters you will fight with and the Arcade, where you will make friends - and rivals. That way, you will know how to fight your way to the top - even before you step in the ring!

Want to discover all the characters of TEKKEN 8 and their story? Click here: