Vorax update for 9 February 2024

Steam Next Fest Live Stream Event 2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Mercenaries,

Demo will be updated with the brand new enemy!

we invited once again our closed-test friend Marco to showcase how to defeat the Blob of the Manor house and maybe try to escape through the sewers.

During the live session Riccardo ( @rijkaard ) will reply to ALL your questions about Vorax, Indiegala and anything you like to ask ;-)

They will streaming from GMT 4.00 PM to 10.00 PM Central European Time (CET) on Feb 10th.
Hope you enjoy!

Play the Vorax 0.7 Update NOW

Search for "Vorax" on Steam and Hit that Wishlist button Join the nightmare today on Discord and get ready to be scared out of your wits. Remember, in Vorax, the horrors are real, and the nightmares are endless.

Wishlist now:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1874190/Vorax/

"Proceed with extreme caution".

