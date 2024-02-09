Steam Next Fest Live Stream Event 2

Hi Mercenaries,

Demo will be updated with the brand new enemy!

we invited once again our closed-test friend Marco to showcase how to defeat the Blob of the Manor house and maybe try to escape through the sewers.

During the live session Riccardo ( @rijkaard ) will reply to ALL your questions about Vorax, Indiegala and anything you like to ask ;-)

They will streaming from GMT 4.00 PM to 10.00 PM Central European Time (CET) on Feb 10th.

Hope you enjoy!

"Proceed with extreme caution".