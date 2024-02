Version 0.8.0 of Unexpected Consequences is now available. This update adds in the next 3 days of chapter 2. In addition to the added game content, this update includes a new menu screen, updated backgrounds for the dialog window and choice menu buttons, typo corrections, and bug fixes.

I hope you enjoy this update and look forward to the next. 0.9 will add four more days of content to the story and I am currently planning to release it by the end of May.