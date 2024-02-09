Barn Finders - Treasure Hunt Part 2 🕵️‍♂️🎉

Greetings, Barn Finders Community! 🚜🌾

We're thrilled to unveil the latest chapter in our ongoing Treasure Hunt series - Part 2! This time, we're diving into the festivities of the Chinese New Year, and it's taking center stage in the event. Let's explore what's in store for all you treasure hunters out there:

🧧 Celebrate the Chinese New Year:

Immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere of the Chinese New Year as you embark on a quest for hidden treasures across various locations. The event is infused with the spirit of the new lunar cycle, bringing fresh challenges and opportunities.



🥢 Embrace the Spirit of the Hunt:

Embark on a treasure-hunting journey that transcends time and space, inspired by the essence of the Chinese New Year. Solve intricate puzzles, overcome obstacles, and enjoy the festive atmosphere as you scour each location for hidden gems.



🌟 Join the Celebration:

Participate in the Treasure Hunt Part 2 event and immerse yourself in the celebration of the Chinese New Year. Share your discoveries, stories, and moments with the Barn Finders community. Let's make this event a memorable one!

We've got fantastic news to share with you! 🌟 Our talented team has been hard at work on a special addition to Gas Station Simulator - the 'Gas Station Simulator - Shady Deals DLC.

To celebrate this exciting development, we've decided to crank up the excitement even further. The bundle discount on Steam, featuring both Barn Finders and Gas Station Simulator, has been increased to a whopping 20%! 🛒 Now is the perfect time to dive into the world of treasure hunting and gas station management.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/26215/Barn_Station_Bundle/?l=polish&curator_clanid=4777282

Thank you for your continued support, and may the Year of the Dragon bring you prosperity, luck, and countless treasures!

Happy hunting,

Barn Finders Dev Team