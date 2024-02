Share · View all patches · Build 13405869 · Last edited 8 February 2024 – 16:59:28 UTC by Wendy

Hi, this is Somi.

Thank you so much for loving #No_Case_Should_Remain_Unsolved.

With this update, I've added Russian language support.

The Russian language was translated by 'Leonawrrrr' and edited by 'Alexander Preymak'.

Many thanks to both of them for their hard work.

I hope my game will bring happy experiences to players in Russia.

Thank you.