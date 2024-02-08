Added Steam Cloud saves. When you start the game next time, all of your old save game files will automatically be renamed with your Steam ID. The renaming is so that if another user logs into the same device, your files will not be overwritten. If cloud saves are enabled, your files will automatically be uploaded to Steam.
Himeko Sutori update for 8 February 2024
Patch Notes 8 February 2024
Patchnotes via Steam Community
