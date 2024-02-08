 Skip to content

Girls And Robots update for 8 February 2024

Patch on February 9th

Build 13405782

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Fixed some text display issues.

  2. Displayed difficulty options, which require passing the previous difficulty level to open up the following difficulty levels.

  3. Fixed the negative buff issue of health.

