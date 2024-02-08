-
Fixed some text display issues.
-
Displayed difficulty options, which require passing the previous difficulty level to open up the following difficulty levels.
-
Fixed the negative buff issue of health.
Girls And Robots update for 8 February 2024
Patch on February 9th
Patchnotes via Steam Community
