New Severed Steel update: Custom soundtrack!

Hi everyone,
We've got some long requested music related features live right now!
- Players can import their own music library. MP3, WAV, FLAC, OGG Vorbis are supported!
- Players can customize the built in OST, enabling or disabling tracks as they want!
- Players can choose to play all original OST, only their custom tracks, or a mix of both!
- Campaign mode now supports the shuffle music button in the pause menu
- Burst pistol recoil has been reduced (yeah kind of random).
All instructions and configuration options for the new music features are found in the audio settings menu.
Have fun!
-Mattwla
Changed files in this update