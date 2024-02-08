 Skip to content

Severed Steel update for 8 February 2024

New Severed Steel update: Custom soundtrack!

Share · View all patches · Build 13405720 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

We've got some long requested music related features live right now!

  • Players can import their own music library. MP3, WAV, FLAC, OGG Vorbis are supported!
  • Players can customize the built in OST, enabling or disabling tracks as they want!
  • Players can choose to play all original OST, only their custom tracks, or a mix of both!
  • Campaign mode now supports the shuffle music button in the pause menu
  • Burst pistol recoil has been reduced (yeah kind of random).

All instructions and configuration options for the new music features are found in the audio settings menu.

Have fun!

-Mattwla

