 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

创造三国志 update for 8 February 2024

2024年2月8日版本更新说明

Share · View all patches · Build 13405649 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

2024年2月8日版本更新说明
各位明公，我们刚刚将游戏更新到V0.5.13版本，更新内容如下

武将模块
●修改了100名武将的特性数据

地图模块
●修复了涿鹿城市名字写错了的问题

优化和修复
●修改势力状态显示错误的问题
●修改曲长会被俘虏招募的问题

官方QQ1群：767611702（满）
官方QQ2群：721773813
创造三国志工作室

Changed files in this update

Depot 2340502 Depot 2340502
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link