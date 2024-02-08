2024年2月8日版本更新说明
各位明公，我们刚刚将游戏更新到V0.5.13版本，更新内容如下
武将模块
●修改了100名武将的特性数据
地图模块
●修复了涿鹿城市名字写错了的问题
优化和修复
●修改势力状态显示错误的问题
●修改曲长会被俘虏招募的问题
官方QQ1群：767611702（满）
官方QQ2群：721773813
创造三国志工作室
