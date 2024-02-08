- Provided support for HTC Wands to be compatible with gameplay
- Implemented fixes for mini-games, providing a better experience
- Fixed offset issues with some grabbable objects
- Tweaked physics for smoother gameplay
- Minor environment changes
Math World VR update for 8 February 2024
Patch 2 Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
