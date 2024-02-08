 Skip to content

Math World VR update for 8 February 2024

Patch 2 Notes

Patch 2 Notes

  • Provided support for HTC Wands to be compatible with gameplay
  • Implemented fixes for mini-games, providing a better experience
  • Fixed offset issues with some grabbable objects
  • Tweaked physics for smoother gameplay
  • Minor environment changes

