Soulash 2 v0.6.4 "Family Relations"

Greetings fellow gods,

Smaller update this week as I've been hit by the flu. This update adds a few improvements for starting family relations, allowing us to work in the family buildings without committing crimes and have an easier time finding them.

There are also important fixes dealing with various procgen issues and missing entities that didn't spawn in special locations or in the world.

Added

Few new resources added to swamp, forest and savanna regions.

Changed

The player character has generated relationship connections when starting as a part of a family, which is visible on the Knowledge Screen.

Forbidden Production Actions that are not unforgivable are now allowed in the building areas owned by the player's family.

Harvesting is now forbidden in Human settlements.

Family buildings are marked with different colors when asking for directions.

Equipment button keys are now clickable.

Ground Breaker Stone Spike spawn duration is reduced to 10 turns from infinite.

Knowledge -> Beings tab no longer resets to Relations when changing the entity.

Removed 3D effect on max zoom out to improve performance in mountain areas.

Weapon Swap action now displays newly equipped items in message log.

Buffed Abzudar the Knowing.

Fixed

Fixed multiple issues causing various entities to not spawn in the world or in special locations.

Uhorn corpses correctly provide their horns upon scavenging.

Fixed Huge Slug portrait.

Fixed missing ability mentioned in usable item tooltips.

Fixed an issue with weight calculation on item upgrade.

Improved "Consume Blood" Swordfighting amplifier description.

Amber can now be found in the regions.

Fixed few rare crashes.

Added missing special location dialogue option to Reptilion Hunters.

Fixes +Sight property not transferring from resource to finished item.

Fixed sight-related properties not refreshing after unequipping.

Fixed crafting max count for some types of recipes like Gingerbread.

In the background, we've already begun working on another civilization, this time for Boreal Forest, and I've been slowly adding mechanics for the big v0.7 update introducing Adventuring Parties. Hopefully I'll recover soon and can pick up the normal pace.

Have fun, and see you next week,

Artur