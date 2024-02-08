 Skip to content

GameGuru MAX update for 8 February 2024

Fantasy Booster Pack - Dungeon Denizens released!

Share · View all patches · Build 13405556

No fantasy game is complete without some fantastic creatures for fight, and in our second team up with artist Gtox, we bring you some new critters to do battle with, and to give your games that extra quality.

The Dungeon Denizens booster pack contains 10 fully scripted and animated creatures, complete with full audio, ready to be dropped into your games.

Dream it! Build it! Play it!

Grab yourself a copy of this awesome pack here: 
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2778470/GameGuru_MAX_Fantasy_Booster_Pack__Dungeon_Denizens/

