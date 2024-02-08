Updated to V3.67

Changed:

At the beginning of turn, step 2 - Exits, there is a test to determine if the conditions require the building of a secret tunnel. This is to account for the special case when all exits have been blocked. Prior to this build, this test was known as the can-continue-quest test and would determine if it was possible to continue the quest by testing exits, doors, geographic, area search state, etc. If not, then the user would be prompted to add a secret tunnel. This was a mis-interpretation of the rules.

The test is now known as the need-secret-tunnel test. If any of the following conditions are true, then there will be no prompt to add a secret tunnel:

Any reachable exit is unblocked and a new area could be added at that exit. There is a reachable stairway that has not been descended. There is a reachable un-opened door. There is a reachable geographic feature (e.g. Boulder) that blocks progress but has not been opened.

Note that due to this change, it is possible for a quest to be impossible to finish! This will force you to need to fail the quest. This is consistent with the rules.

Changed:

There were a few cases where the Companion would not show an available choice if exercising the choice was impossible. As an example, for Geographic Grate, "Lift Grate" would not be available if the adventurer did not have enough Strength. (Note that it also factored in some spells, brews, and skills.)

All of these have been removed as they were crossing the line between making it easier to play and actually assisting the user.

Fixed:

The monster Fear test was using a modifier of +10 instead of -10.

The geographic overlays for the Chasm and River have been modified so the overlay occludes the background as appropriate.