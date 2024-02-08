 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Angola '86 update for 8 February 2024

Hotfix - New Terrain update fix

Share · View all patches · Build 13405455 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug preventing starting new game
  • Mouse Wheel zooming in and out of the map no updated, fix coming shortly
    -Use Map button (bottom right) to switch between maps

Changed files in this update

Depot 2233151 Depot 2233151
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link