Hotfix - v0.20.1

Hi folks! This is just a quick hotfix addressing a couple of issues we've been seeing reported from the Dungeons Update.

Changes:

Fixed a crash bug on OS X, when loading saves where subscribers were trying to pathfind to places where they couldn't actually reach.

Fixed monsters always being given access to all their combat abilities, instead of only the ones which are appropriate for their level.

Fixed dungeon parties to - when given the option - prefer doing dungeons which are closer to themselves.

...and now I'm going to go to bed; it's well past 3am, here! :D

-T