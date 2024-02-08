 Skip to content

MMORPG Tycoon 2 update for 8 February 2024

Hotfix - v0.20.1

Last edited by Wendy

Hi folks! This is just a quick hotfix addressing a couple of issues we've been seeing reported from the Dungeons Update.

Changes:

  • Fixed a crash bug on OS X, when loading saves where subscribers were trying to pathfind to places where they couldn't actually reach.
  • Fixed monsters always being given access to all their combat abilities, instead of only the ones which are appropriate for their level.
  • Fixed dungeon parties to - when given the option - prefer doing dungeons which are closer to themselves.

...and now I'm going to go to bed; it's well past 3am, here! :D

-T

