Hotfix - v0.20.1

Hi folks! This is just a quick hotfix addressing a couple of issues we've been seeing reported from the Dungeons Update.
Changes:
- Fixed a crash bug on OS X, when loading saves where subscribers were trying to pathfind to places where they couldn't actually reach.
- Fixed monsters always being given access to all their combat abilities, instead of only the ones which are appropriate for their level.
- Fixed dungeon parties to - when given the option - prefer doing dungeons which are closer to themselves.
...and now I'm going to go to bed; it's well past 3am, here! :D
-T
Changed files in this update