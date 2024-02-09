 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Truxton update for 9 February 2024

Update Notes Patch 12 2024-02-09

Share · View all patches · Build 13405375 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Just updating the build for old fixes to be propagated

Changed files in this update

Depot 2022881 Depot 2022881
  • Loading history…
Depot 2022882 Depot 2022882
  • Loading history…
Depot 2022883 Depot 2022883
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link