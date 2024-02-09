- Just updating the build for old fixes to be propagated
Truxton update for 9 February 2024
Update Notes Patch 12 2024-02-09
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2022881 Depot 2022881
- Loading history…
Depot 2022882 Depot 2022882
- Loading history…
Depot 2022883 Depot 2022883
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update