French issues fixed

We fixed french issues on this build.
Players will be able to play the game and not find any problem with French language.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
We fixed french issues on this build.
Players will be able to play the game and not find any problem with French language.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update