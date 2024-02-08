 Skip to content

Core-Blast update for 8 February 2024

08022024 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13405215

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Typo fix.
  • Fixed the bug where runes could not be placed in adjacent rune boxes.
  • Fixed the bug where relocated or spawned objects would not affect the core shield.
  • Durability indicators on objects hidden by mist box and hider have also been hidden.
  • Prevented hider from forming in the top and bottom cells.
  • Fixed the bug where special impacts that triggered each other would repeatedly damage the trapped crystal.
  • Adjustments were made to the emblem scores of some stages.

