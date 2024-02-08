08022024 Update

- Typo fix.
- Fixed the bug where runes could not be placed in adjacent rune boxes.
- Fixed the bug where relocated or spawned objects would not affect the core shield.
- Durability indicators on objects hidden by mist box and hider have also been hidden.
- Prevented hider from forming in the top and bottom cells.
- Fixed the bug where special impacts that triggered each other would repeatedly damage the trapped crystal.
- Adjustments were made to the emblem scores of some stages.
