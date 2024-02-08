 Skip to content

Garbanzo Quest update for 8 February 2024

Better Presentation for Tweaks Menu + Other Small Changes (0.7.4_346)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Okay, okay, I had an idea on how to improve the presentation of the Enable/Disable Tweaks menu thing and I just had to publish it. I was eager to get 0.7.3 out because of the important bug fixes, but I wasn't 100% sure if I liked how I did the "Tough Guy Mode." It's a little different now, but I think it's much better. See below for more details.

CHANGES

  • Extras Menu is now only visible on the Title Screen
  • Special Options no longer affects Dev Tools and has been renamed to just Tweaks.
  • Added a Tweaks Icon on the File Select screen to show if it's enabled or disabled
  • Fragment Count UI no longer affected by Pause
  • More Toast message for file actions on title screen

BUG FIXES

  • Player Icon now shows up properly in Keyboard/Gamepad Input Config

