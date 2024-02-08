Better Presentation for Tweaks Menu + Other Small Changes (0.7.4_346)

Okay, okay, I had an idea on how to improve the presentation of the Enable/Disable Tweaks menu thing and I just had to publish it. I was eager to get 0.7.3 out because of the important bug fixes, but I wasn't 100% sure if I liked how I did the "Tough Guy Mode." It's a little different now, but I think it's much better. See below for more details.

CHANGES

Extras Menu is now only visible on the Title Screen

Special Options no longer affects Dev Tools and has been renamed to just Tweaks.

Added a Tweaks Icon on the File Select screen to show if it's enabled or disabled

Fragment Count UI no longer affected by Pause

More Toast message for file actions on title screen

BUG FIXES