Better Presentation for Tweaks Menu + Other Small Changes (0.7.4_346)

Okay, okay, I had an idea on how to improve the presentation of the Enable/Disable Tweaks menu thing and I just had to publish it. I was eager to get 0.7.3 out because of the important bug fixes, but I wasn't 100% sure if I liked how I did the "Tough Guy Mode." It's a little different now, but I think it's much better. See below for more details.
CHANGES
- Extras Menu is now only visible on the Title Screen
- Special Options no longer affects Dev Tools and has been renamed to just Tweaks.
- Added a Tweaks Icon on the File Select screen to show if it's enabled or disabled
- Fragment Count UI no longer affected by Pause
- More Toast message for file actions on title screen
BUG FIXES
- Player Icon now shows up properly in Keyboard/Gamepad Input Config
Changed files in this update