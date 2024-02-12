 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rebellion update for 12 February 2024

Friendly Fire Mechanic!

Share · View all patches · Build 13405172 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Friendly Fire Mechanic: Introducing the Friendly Fire mechanic (can turn on/off), where players must tread carefully to avoid inadvertently harming one another. Team coordination and strategic positioning have never been more crucial. Will you rise as a cohesive unit or succumb to the chaos of indiscriminate strikes?

  • Camera Sensitivity Error Fixed: No longer shall your perspective be tethered, for the chains restricting your ability to rotate the camera have been shattered

Changed files in this update

Rebellion: A Rogue Souls Like Content Depot 1405261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link