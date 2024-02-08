This update mainly features improved elevation data on the northern hemisphere.
Aerofly FS 4 Flight Simulator update for 8 February 2024
Aerofly FS 4 Version 4.04.03.01 ( 2024-02-08 )
Patchnotes via Steam Community
