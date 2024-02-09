Fixed the initial weapons shotgun and submachine gun being unlocked in reverse order.
Resolved the issue where interacting with plants would occasionally result in clipping through the ground.
Fixed a bug where pressing number keys would activate passive skills.
Black Gunner Wukong update for 9 February 2024
happy Chinese new year！
