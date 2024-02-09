 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Black Gunner Wukong update for 9 February 2024

happy Chinese new year！

Share · View all patches · Build 13405138 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed the initial weapons shotgun and submachine gun being unlocked in reverse order.
Resolved the issue where interacting with plants would occasionally result in clipping through the ground.
Fixed a bug where pressing number keys would activate passive skills.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2270751 Depot 2270751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link