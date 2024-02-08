 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Blimps update for 8 February 2024

Blimps 2.1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 13405085 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We added clouds and shadows to the world. We fixed the flying bug in the purgatory vortex and a bug found in the Stork market ports. We gave names to the three captains and added a voiceover reading the prologue. We hope you enjoy the game. Thanks for Playing!

Changed files in this update

Blimps Depot 1513091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link