We added clouds and shadows to the world. We fixed the flying bug in the purgatory vortex and a bug found in the Stork market ports. We gave names to the three captains and added a voiceover reading the prologue. We hope you enjoy the game. Thanks for Playing!
Blimps update for 8 February 2024
Blimps 2.1.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
